NI influencer scammed out of money by fake Santander callers

A Northern Ireland influencer has warned members of the public about a convincing phone scam currently circulating after falling victim to the swindle herself.

Cáoileánn Conway shared the details of how she lost money to fraudulent callers through a TikTok video, which has now been viewed nearly 700,000 times.

In the clip, she says that she received a phone call that had ‘no caller ID’, from someone claiming to be from the Santander fraud department.

Despite sensing ‘red flags’ and asking the individual to prove they were legitimately from her bank, the performance dietician was successfully conned, as the hustlers sent her a convincing message with a ‘one-time pass code’ - similar to how real banks operate.

“If I had any brains in my head, I would have gone back and checked my previous one-time passcode messages, which always say: ‘We will never ask you for a one-time passcode’,” she said.

The message reads as if it came from Santander, and she also then received an email from what appeared to legitimately be the bank. It was even the same account which sent her a similar email in 2018 when she first opened her account.

“He [the caller] tells me that someone has tried to make a £300 purchase on my account and this has flagged up,” the social media star explained.

He asked her persuasive security questions about potential suspicious activity and went through all of her real previous bank transactions, which he somehow had access to.

“He was British and he put me on hold, had the ‘help music’ and everything,” Cáoileánn added.

“He asked for the middle eight digits of my bank card - not the first four or last four - in my head it was alright because everything up until now had felt so real.”

The scammer also asked for her three-digit CVC code on the back of her card and told her he would reset the login details for her mobile banking app as a precaution.

The Co Tyrone native said that the next day, a friend told her how he knew of someone that received a similar call, and that this person then realised money had been taken out of their account for small sums such as taxi payments and food deliveries.

Feeling panicked - and now locked out of her mobile banking app - Cáoileánn went back through her correspondence and realised things weren’t what they seemed.

“The messages [from official Santander and the scammers] were so similar, but there were certain things in them that weren’t the same.

“I couldn't log into my mobile banking app, so I went and I rang actual Santander and they said ‘yes, they’ve actually used your account’.”

The con artists had spent £100 of Cáoileánn’s money on Argos, but as she realised within 24 hours of receiving the call and alerting Santander, it’s unsure how much more cash they could’ve stolen from her.

She praised Santander for helping her and said they will be able to retrieve her funds within a few days.

She further warned her 49,000 followers: “Don't get scammed like me, whatever you do, be aware of the scammers.

“Santander said as well they will never ask you about the one-time passcode. If you ever think something is a scam, trust your gut and hang up.”

Figures about scams in Northern Ireland (Photo: PSNI)

The PSNI have also warned people to be virtually vigilant, as most frauds and scams are committed at distance, with criminals exploiting communication networks through phones, social media, emails or text messages.

These can include impersonation scams, where people are contacted online through WhatsApp, via text or online on Facebook, investment and romance scams and, more recently, cost of living scams.

Last year alone, there were 5,600 reports of attempted scams and scams reported to the police across Northern Ireland.