The 12-month challenge: How to become a supersaver in 2022

Looking to spend less, save more in 2022? Here’s Gillian Halliday’s essential guide to help you put aside enough for a rainy day.

The £1 savings challenge

Put aside £1 every day for the next 365 days and that’s a saving of £365 in a year. To make it easy, set up a standing order to transfer money from your current to savings account.

The 1p savings challenge

If putting aside money is a harder habit to establish, then start small, with pocket change to be exact. First put away 1p, then 2p and so on, and so on each day. Stick with it and in an entire year, you’ll have saved £667.95. Proof that starting small can lead to big things.

The 12-month challenge

Take each month as a number and multiply by 10 to work out how much to save. For example, January (month one) will be £10, February (month two) will be £20 and March (month three) will be £30. After 12 months, you’ll have accumulated £780.

Save £2,022 in 2022

If you can afford to, you could try saving £168.50 every month (or £38.89 a week). After 12 months, you could have £2,022 to put towards a new car or mortgage deposit.

The envelope challenge

To start, savers will need to acquire a box of 100 paper envelopes, labelled one to 100. For 25 consecutive weeks, twice a week, two people will need to draw out two envelopes at random.

You’ll then need to put the corresponding amount of cash inside, depending on the number. So for example 45, then you put aside £45. Overall, you can save £5,000.

The extra incentive challenge

Already set health goals this year? Then why not tie in a savings challenge. If you’re trying to lose weight, then why not save £5 or £10 for every pound you lose. Or if quitting smoking is your goal, you could save the money you would otherwise spend on cigarettes – helping your financial health as well as your physical health.

No-buy challenge

This challenge involves not spending money on anything but the bare necessities, such as food and bills, for a whole month. You could also do a no-spend challenge for a week or fortnight at any time of the year to give your savings a boost.

The ‘little vices’ challenge

This relies on sacrificing those treats you can live without such as your daily coffee on the way to work, or forgoing a takeaway every week. You can decide for how long you want to do this; for an entire month, three months or an entire year. This challenge comes with the additional bonus of helping you become more mindful of your spending.

The 25-wear clothing challenge

This involves a commitment to wear a new item of clothing at least 25 times before buying another item of the same type, such as a jumper. It encourages you to pause and question how much do you really need that new top. It can also reduce waste to help the environment and save you money in the process.

The shop-around-and swap challenge

From your electricity supplier to your pet insurance provider, you can save hundreds a year on household outgoings by shopping around to find the best value for money. If your insurance policy is up for renewal, for example – now is the time to see whether it’s suitable for your needs. Or cancel any subscriptions such as streaming services that you no longer use.