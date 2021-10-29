More financial help needed from UK to combat rising fuel costs, says SF MLA Caoimhe Archibald

Financial help is needed from the UK government to tackle a crisis in the cost of living triggered by soaring energy costs, a Sinn Fein MLA has said.

Caoimhe Archibald, chair of the Department for the Economy scrutiny committee at the NI Assembly, spoke as a report said the rising cost of energy was taking its biggest toll in Northern Ireland, of all UK regions.

Heating experts Boiler Central have said that paying for heating and electricity costs us 6.5% of our weekly budget – the highest level out of 12 UK regions.

And anyone who rents a home here is spending 40% more on heating and electricity per week than they do on keeping a roof over their heads.

Ms Archibald said that so far, any help announced by the UK government had been “woefully inadequate”.

She said that a £500m Household Support Fund revealed at the Conservative Party conference had been used to distract attention away from the decision to proceed with the abolition of the £20 weekly uplift to Universal Credit. Ms Archibald said that the amount to be granted to the Executive from the fund was expected to be just £13m.

In comparison, she said then-Communities Minister Carál NíChuilín had allocated £44.3m last year to provide one-off payments of £200 to help with the cost of heating for those on certain benefits.

But Ms Archibald added: “However, the cost of wholesale gas is about five times higher than it was this time last year and looks set to stay up at this level if not higher for the foreseeable future. Oil and coal prices are also considerably up.

“The increases we are seeing won’t just hit those on low incomes, middle-income families will struggle with the increases and the further increases that are coming.”

She said the fact that incidence of fuel poverty was high while wages and savings are lower here than in Great Britain meant that we faced “a real crisis for workers and families”.

“The British government needs to recognise the scale of the cost of living crisis and the particular impact for workers, families and businesses in the north.”

But Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said a supposed £1.6bn increase in the Executive block grant for the next few years from Westminster would amount to just £450m, £670m and £866m over each year for day-to-day spending against growing demand for public services.

Boiler Central said it had used data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on household gas and electricity spending between 2018 and 2020 to find which UK area would be worst hit by the rise in energy costs.

Its report follows a warning from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council that households here would be spending an extra £1,000 a year on heat, electricity and petrol/diesel by the end of the year. The Utility Regulator last week warned of a further 50% rise in wholesale natural gas costs in December, on top of price increases of nearly one-third already this year.