More positive picture emerges for NI economy

A report by the Ulster University economic policy centre forecasts economic growth of 5.8% in 2021

The outlook for NI’s economy has brightened with predictions of growth of 5.8% this year and a return to pre-Covid-19 levels by mid- 2023.

The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) also forecasts that pre-Covid levels of employment will be restored in 2024.

Read more NI firms have to pay back £6.1m under Covid scheme

It comes as the SDLP launches a consultation on a jobs plan for the north-west, which will eventually feed into a jobs plan for NI.

The party says it wants to make the most of the NI Protocol while also mitigating the effects of Brexit. The protocol gives NI access to the EU single market for goods and the UK market.

The UUEPC predicts Gross Value Added (GVA) growth of 5,8% this year, 4.1% in 2022, 2.2% in 2023 and 1.8% in 2024, following a 10.4% contraction last year.

“This is much more positive than was anticipated at the outset of the pandemic,” it said.

It said a survey of employer intentions suggested that most would return furloughed workers to full employment though the slow recovery of international air travel would be a drag on aerospace manufacturing here.

The SDLP hosts an event on its jobs plan today, to be addressed by business leaders and party leader MP Colum Eastwood.

MLA Sinead McLaughlin said that “we must take advantage of the opportunities created by the protocol, which makes us members of two major trade markets”.

“No other place has this benefit,” she added. “We can use this to create a substantial number of new jobs, both through local businesses expanding and by new investors coming in.”