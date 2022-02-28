More than £136m spent last year as part of High Street Voucher Scheme

More than £136m was spent across NI high streets last year as part of the High Street Voucher Scheme, with Spend Local cards used more than 3.7m times.

New data presented by Economy Minister Gordon Lyons at the Assembly earlier, broke down the geographical reach of the scheme with Belfast benefiting from 23.4 percent of transactions.

Mid Ulster received the lowest proportion of transactions (5.1 percent).

The Minister described the scheme as a “key boost right after the worst impacts of the pandemic”.

He said: “The High Street Scheme has been a huge success and achieved exactly what it set out to do. It brought shoppers back on to the High Street and has helped and supported our local retail, hospitality and service sectors start their journey of recovery from the devastating impact of the pandemic.”

He said 1,399,051 Spend Local cards were issued with 99.6% of those cards activated.

He added: “This is a tremendous achievement. The scheme was designed to provide an economic boost to the local economy and to this end £136.6million has been injected into the economy.

“Of course, we know that many of these customers will have spent more than the £100 on their Spend Local card. So the figure – in real terms – will be greater.”

He said any spend that wasn’t claimed through card activation will go back to the department while those who didn’t receive their cards on time, through delays or administrative faults, will be compensated.

“Extra money has been put aside for them,” he said.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th February 2022 Economy Minister Gordon Lyons holds a press conference at the Department for the Economy, Netherleigh House, in east Belfast. The minister was giving the media an update on figures relating to the Spend Local card which was given to every citizen in Northern Ireland to help boost the economy which had been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Breaking down the geographical reach of the scheme, he continued: “Over £27m was spent in Belfast, over £12m in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon while over £10m was spent in each of the following local council areas – Newry, Mourne and Down; Derry and Strabane; Antrim and Newtownabbey; Lisburn and Castlereagh; and Ards and North Down. In Mid and East Antrim, the figure was over £9m. In Causeway Coast and Glens and in Mid Ulster, more than £8m was spent, while the figure for Fermanagh and Omagh was just over £7.5mn.”

A breakdown of sector spend is expected to be released later this month, he said, with the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) in the process of compiling data.

“All the indications we’re getting, and the anecdotal evidence is that we saw it (spend) right across all sectors of NI, in particular retail seems to be, by far, the best, which is what we were targeting.”

The minister estimated the scheme to cost three to four percent of the total spend which is around £5m.

He told MLAs: “The effort was worth it. I am sure that Members will have heard the same positive messages that I have heard from businesses, but it has also been confirmed by independent analysis.”

According to an Ulster Bank Survey, retail sales in Northern Ireland rose in November 2021 for the first time in four months. The bank's Chief Economist Richard Ramsey said the High Street Scheme undoubtedly contributed to the pick-up in demand.

Research in December 2021 also showed an increase in shoppers on Northern Ireland’s high streets. The figures published by the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) showed a boost to the number of people going into shops or businesses in October continuing in November following the introduction of the High Street Scheme. In November, the number of shoppers in Northern Ireland reached their highest point so far compared to the pre-pandemic level.

The Minister said: “The people from which I was most pleased to hear were the business owners who needed the scheme to help them cope with the impact of the pandemic. On a personal level, these individuals – shopkeepers, barbers, newsagents, publicans, café owners, the list goes on – brought it home to me why this scheme was so important.”