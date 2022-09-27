Mortgage experts warn of added risk for first-time buyers as lenders pull their deals

The news that some mortgage lenders are withdrawing products has created confusion and panic among first-time buyers and people considering re-mortgaging.

What it means for the local property market is added risk, according to one of the experts who spoke to this newspaper on Tuesday.

“It all depends on your circumstances,” said Neil Reynolds, an advisor from Complete Mortgage Solutions.

“Whenever you are buying property, it can always be a risk, and at the moment the risk is obviously a lot bigger because no one knows what their monthly payment is going to be.”

To first-time buyers or others who may be put off entering the housing market by constant news about soaring inflation and rising prices, Mr Reynolds had this message: “You may as well lock in at an interest rate now.

“It all varies and it depends on your loan amount, but I wouldn’t put people off buying property at the minute.

“I would just tell people that there is a slightly bigger risk. I don’t see house prices going down. There is still property available and this all happened during Covid as well.”

However, he also accepted that prospective buyers would be alarmed by the development, particularly in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s a worrying time in general for lots of different reasons,” Mr Reynolds said.

“The best advice is go into your broker, who will be able to check things like different rate prices.

“Your payment will go up, but it will depend on your salary and other factors.

“There are still decent rates available from some banks. It’s about having that detailed conversation with customers and showing them what is there.

“Everyone is going to experience a rate increase.”

Finbarr Daly, the director of Property People, echoed Mr Reynolds’ comments, saying the changes were “making it harder for people to buy investment properties and for first-time buyers”.

But he added: “There is still property of good value.

“Property prices have been steadily increasing for the past four or five years, but I still think that a lot of the prices are affordable.”

Mr Daly also urged prospective buyers or people considering re-mortgaging to “make sure you are capable of paying it back”.

“People will need to do this when they go through the mortgage application anyway,” he told this newspaper.

“But they [also] need to factor in the higher energy costs and inflation when it comes to their monthly payments.”

He added that lenders would assess mortgage applications on this basis regardless.

The Bank of England announced its biggest hike in interest rates in 14 years last week in an attempt to tackle sky-rocketing prices.

Following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, bank governor Andrew Bailey said the rate would be changed by “as much as needed” to get inflation under control.

But Mr Daly insisted that there were “still lots of people wanting to buy” homes.

“At the same time, there has never been less stock on the market. [This is creating] a supply and demand issue,” he added.

Property People is planning to offer customers free consultations to help make sense of what the change likely means for them,

“There are so many moving pieces in the market at the minute — inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, the interest rates, as well as house prices increasing and stamp duty,” Mr Daly said.

“I am happy to speak to anyone and help the guide them along.”

Despite concerns about the future of the local property market, Mr Daly said it was still “very strong”, even with the availability of homes at an all-time low.

“There are more buyers than sellers, and inflation [is] pushing prices up,” he added.

Property Pal CEO Jordan Buchanan warned that first-time buyers and anyone interested in re-mortgaging would “experience a significant increase in their monthly repayments”.

“Recent economic events and the deprecation of sterling has led to significant concerns within financial markets,” he said.

“Many analysts are expecting an emergency Bank of England meeting to increase interest rates in response.

“Banks and lending institutions have decided not to wait on official base rate moves.

“[Instead, they] have responded by either halting new applications or increasing their mortgage rates across their product range.”

Mr Buchanan also warned he expected the economic outlook to “remain highly uncertain”, with “continued volatility in the mortgage markets”.