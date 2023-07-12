Mortgage payments to rise by £500 a month for one million households by 2026, Bank of England warns

Around a million households on fixed-rate mortgages face a £500 hike in their monthly payments by the end of 2026, the Bank of England has warned

The average household will see their monthly interest payments go up by about £200 if they are refinancing during the second half of this year and see their rate rise by about 3.25 percentage points.

Around 4.5 million people with a fixed-rate mortgage have seen an increase in their monthly repayments since interest rates started to rise in late 2021, an analysis by the Bank found.

Another 4 million or so households on a typical two-year or five-year fixed deal will likely see their payments go up by the end of 2026.

However, a growing number of mortgage holders are either extending the length of their deal or overpaying their mortgage in order to cushion the impact of higher rates, the Bank said.

It came a day after mortgage rates surpassed the peak seen in the wake of Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget last autumn – rising to the highest level since the financial crisis.

Average two-year fixed-rate deals reached 6.66% on Tuesday, according to figures from Moneyfacts, after the Bank of England’s recent interest rate hikes pushed up the cost of borrowing,

That is higher than the 6.65% seen on October 20 2022 amid the turmoil that followed Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget and rates now stand at a level not seen since August 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.

Two UK lenders, Santander and Nationwide Building Society, said customers moving to new deals were being hit by an average increase in payments of around £200 a month.