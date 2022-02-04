Most NI people want ‘working from home' arrangements to stay in place

Two thirds of Northern Ireland people who switched to working from home (WFH) during lockdown want flexible working arrangements. Stock photo (Getty)

TWO thirds of Northern Ireland people who switched to working from home (WFH) during lockdown want flexible working arrangements to continue after the pandemic, it can be revealed.

New research also found that 10-15% of those people would prefer not to return to the office at all, with the majority favouring a 'hybrid' arrangement.

A new report by Ulster University's Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) also identifies employers are increasingly recognising the need to adopt more flexible ways of working to align with their staff's expectations.

Typically, the preference is to return to the office between two and four days a week.

Gareth Hetherington, UUEPC director, said employees have irrevocably changed their attitude to work.

“Whilst we as a society want so much of our lives to return to normal, it appears that working from home is one habit from the pandemic that many of us want to keep, at least in part,” he said.

“This has many implications for both staff and employers which we are still only beginning to come to terms with.”

Gareth Hetherington, Associate Director, NICEP.

Prior to the pandemic, less than 10% of people worked from home regularly, according to the study.

That figure increased to 41% in April 2020 during the first lockdown and still remains over 20%.

The research also found that working from home has brought many people, in particular women, back into the labour market, who previously would have been unable to work due to their caring responsibilities.

Mr Hetherington said a growing acceptance of home working helped female carers return to the labour market.

“One of the few good news stories from the pandemic, is the reengaging of those with caring responsibilities, who are a predominantly female cohort, back into the labour market,” he said.

“It appears that an increased acceptance of home working by employers is allowing them to manage both their workplace and family responsibilities.”

Approximately two-thirds of those working from due to the pandemic want to return to the office, but only if it is combined with remote working flexibility, the research indicated.

A further 10% to 15% do not want to return to the office at all.

UUEPC senior economist Dr Eoin Magennis, one of the report’s authors, said attitudes to being office-based were dependent on employees’ personal circumstances.

“Overall, the majority of people across all groups want back into the office, at least for some of the week,” he said.

“Unsurprisingly young people and the newly employed are expressing the greatest desire to return to the office.

“There are many reasons for this including the need to continue their learning and development, building their network of peers and also they may not have the most conducive home working environment.”

The study suggests that the pandemic-driven trend towards working from home has brought challenges for employers.

It concluded that employers must balance the costs and benefits associated with home working.

The benefits include recruitment and retention of staff, reduced sickness levels and for some a reduction in overheads.

In contrast the costs include the loss of collaboration between staff, reduced opportunities for learning and development and potential well-being issues due to isolation.

Dr Magennis said companies need to develop news strategies around working from home.

“In general employers have tended to express a preference for a full-time return to the workplace, but also recognise the expectations of their staff and the need to be more flexible,” he said.

“As a result, employers now need to develop new approaches to deal with the changes that increased levels of remote working will bring and many are looking for guidance to help them work through those challenges.”