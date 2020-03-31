Most traders in Belfast city centre 'won't qualify for help' during coronavirus outbreak

Deserted shopping streets around Belfast, where traders say they are unlikely to qualify for main means of government support

Deserted shopping streets around Belfast, where traders say they are unlikely to qualify for main means of government support

Business groups in Belfast have said the majority of traders in the city will not qualify for support measures introduced to help with the impact of the coronavirus.

Belfast Chamber and the three Business Improvement Districts in the city - Belfast One BID, Destination Cathedral Quarter BID and the Linen Quarter BID - said that the use of rateable values as an eligibility criteria was preventing businesses accessing support. They said analysis indicates that while around 22% of business across Northern Ireland will be eligible for the £10,000 grant, in the city centre as few as 16% will meet the criteria.

The groups urged Government to target future support to those businesses that have been forced to close to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Les Hume, owner of Dawsons Music, said his business may qualify for a larger £25,000 grant but fears the majority of those around him will not.

"It leaves them stuffed, to be honest," added Mr Hume, who is also vice-chair of Destination CQ BID and secretary of Belfast Chamber.

"After the Bank Buildings fire we were still feeling that impact and trying to discover ways of bringing feet back into the city to bolster up business in general.

"The economic effect of this is not going to be sorted out within 10-12 weeks. This is going to go on for that same period again by the time we get shipments coming in again.

"At that point we're going to find our income will not be at a level to continue to support staff the way we'd want to.

"From our perspective it is going to be tough, not for six months but for at least the next two years."

Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton said that "far fewer businesses in Belfast get Small Business Rates Relief than elsewhere across the region and won't be entitled to the £10,000 grant".

"Furthermore, the use of a net asset value of £51,000 as a qualification for the £25,000 grants scheme has meant that many businesses in Belfast have not been eligible for this much-needed support," he added.

"Belfast city centre has endured a tough few years.

"On behalf of our members and levy payers, we are asking the city's elected representatives to urge Government and the Executive to consider additional interventions to support businesses like those in Belfast who have been forced to close and cease trading but are not going to be able to avail of some of the support that has been introduced thus far."