Mot scandal: Car dealers and haulage firm owners fear fiasco is putting their businesses at risk

A frustrated Belfast car dealer has demanded a face to face meeting with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, while another trader claimed he is now struggling to pay staff wages.

Martin Hamill, owner of Premier Cars, previously spoke to this newspaper on Tuesday before Ms Mallon announced four-month exemptions would be put in place.

At the time Mr Hamill said the current crisis had already cost him a £4,500 sale and warned that further delays could spark job losses.

Speaking yesterday after having heard what measures would be put in place, Mr Hamill felt that car dealership owners like him "were no further on" and explained that the communication from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and DVA was lacking.

"I have MoTs due up tomorrow. I can't get through to the MoT centre to find out if my customers' cars can get an MoT booked. We are just not getting any information," he said.

"I have asked the department for a sitdown with Nichola Mallon. I need to know more from a motor trade perspective.

"Other friends and companies are phoning me looking for answers. I don't have the answers. It feels like I'm working for the department. Customers are coming and asking me what to do.

"Every month there are more and more cars due for an MoT. The situation is going to snowball unless it is sorted. She needs to get her feet on the ground now and sit and talk with someone in the industry."

When asked what his recommendation to solve the backlog would be, Mr Hamill suggested that the system could be temporarily privatised, with trusted garages tasked with carrying out the tests for a period of time.

It was a solution shared by the owner of Doran Cars in Ballynahinch, who also stressed that if the situation was not rectified "in three or four months" he would likely lose his business.

George Doran, who employs four staff and has been trading in the town since 1986, worried that he "might not be able to trade for much longer". "We are a budget dealership. I buy my cars from franchises.

"I'm buying cars in and taking them to the yard and doing the bits and pieces that need to be done," he said.

"I have a car I sold recently, I booked the MoT and the test was for today. I phoned this morning to see if I could go and I was told I couldn't. This will be replicated right across the motor trade.

"I am relying on payment of a car that I cannot MoT to pay my staff's wages and my bills. If this goes on for three or four months I am out of business."

While commercial vehicles used by haulage firms are still being tested, according to one firm, there is the potential of a knock-on effect to these firms with the DVA attempting to clear the private car backlog.

Paddy Cullen, owner of Cullen Transport, said: "We would test on average around 10 to 12 vehicles a week which will go over the commercial lanes.

"I was in the test centre myself last night and they were bringing cars in the lanes between the tests.

"I can see what is going to happen - cars that haven't been tested before are going to get put into those lanes and we in the commercial sector will lose the space.

"If I can only get five trailers through tests every week, for example, that is my revenue dropping by half and there are no exemptions for any commercial vehicles."