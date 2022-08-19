Motorists now paying £10 less for full tank at NI’s forecourts

Prices here are lowest in UK since July but AA warn diesel remains ‘stubbornly high’

A driver fills up her car at the petrol pumps

Fuel prices displayed at the Applegreen forecourt on the M2 on Thursday

Drivers are paying approximately £10 less to fill up their tanks than just six weeks ago as it emerged pump prices here are the lowest in the UK, by a margin.

Prices have dropped across the UK by approximately 19p per litre since the eye-watering highs of early July.

They are predicted to fall to around 160p, and even lower here if the same trends continue.

According to the Consumer Council and motoring organisations, the average price for unleaded here has dropped to below 170p for the first time since the end of May, when they began a steady climb to around 190p.

Read more Home heating oil will soon be cheaper than gas, NI research reveals

But the AA, while welcoming the “good news” on petrol, warned diesel remains stubbornly high across the UK, though again Northern Ireland is posting the lowest of all the regions.

Some forecourts on Thursday were offering a litre of unleaded for under 160p, including one at 155p.

The lower prices are providing some relief for motorists who had been paying nearly £100 earlier this summer to fill a tank.

The average price of unleaded petrol here is 168.85p, according to figures published by Forecourt Trader today. It reported diesel prices here at an average of 179.1p — again lower than across the UK where it is hovering in the mid-180s.

The Consumer Council, in its own weekly tracker, reported an average price of 169.2p for unleaded and 178.3p for diesel.

The latest AA Fuel Price Report shows that on Tuesday, petrol across the UK averaged 172.88p a litre, 18.65p lower than the 191.53p July record, meaning a saving of £10.26 off the cost of filling a typical 55-litre car tank.

On average, the price here had reached 189.9, with the cost of filling up reaching £104, meaning it now costs around £11 less.

For diesel, with a UK average of 183.74p a litre on Tuesday, the price fall has been around 12.5p over a month and 15.33p since the 199.07p record on 1 July.

That has cut the cost of filling an 80-litre tank on a large van by £12.26.

According to the Consumer Council tracker, the lowest average for petrol was found in Omagh, at 162.4p, the highest in Banbridge, 173.9p.

For diesel users, the lowest average is in Armagh, 171.9p, and the highest, at 182.6p, again in Banbridge. It is not a comprehensive survey and does depend on the goodwill of retailers offering information.

While prices are dropping, this might not continue, said Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council.

“Petrol and diesel prices have dropped slightly in recent weeks which is welcome news. However this could also be short-lived… the global oil market continues to fluctuate while remaining at high price levels.”

Luke Bodset, fuel price specialist at AA, said the latest numbers are “very good news” for petrol users but diesel remains higher than it should be given the movement on the world markets.

Diesel is much more susceptible to larger hikes in the later months of the year as it comes from the same part of the barrel as home heating oil and the price moves with greater demand for that product.

The AA is predicting a decrease of 30p from the July high, which could see the price dropping to 155p here.

This is based on the price at the wholesale level of oil already in the pipeline.

"The concern is the fuel trade will find reasons not to pass on the full potential of savings,” said Mr Bodset.

He added: "Northern Ireland is in a much better position because of the fuel price tracker. There is very strong competition when you see the average pump prices.”

This is a turnaround, Mr Bodset added, from the region’s position as the top of the table for prices historically.

It changed over time with more competition, including Asda’s 2005 move into the local market. But Mr Bodset said the tracker had made a huge difference, particularly in recent years.

"The one sure thing is that where there is pump price transparency, as in Northern Ireland, the average pump price across a wide area is substantially lower than where there isn’t," he added.