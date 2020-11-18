Movie House boss Michael McAdam says lockdown sequel not needed

A cinema boss has urged the Executive to visit his properties and see its Covid-19 safety measures as he pleaded for the leisure sector to be considered separately from hospitality when it comes to future lockdowns.

Michael McAdam, the managing director of the Movie House chain, said cinema owners had worked hard to make their venues safe and maintain social distancing.

Cinemas have been shut since October 26 and are due to reopen along with bars, licensed restaurants and hotels on November 27.

Mr McAdam said: "We understand the need for caution but we fear we are getting lost in the debate about pubs and restaurants when we are a very different business.

"We don't serve alcohol and there is no close contact between staff and customers so we believe we should not be subject to any further restrictions that may be discussed.

"We feel that there could be better understanding of how cinema has changed so dramatically and we invite politicians and civil servants to talk to us or to even come and look for themselves so they can make well-informed decisions."

Mr McAdam said his venues in Glengormley, Belfast's Cityside, Maghera and Coleraine had implemented safety measures including reduced customer numbers, social distancing, hygiene measures and temperature checks for staff and customers.

"In addition, all our auditoriums have high ceilings offering better air circulation and our customers generally are sitting quietly in an allocated, distanced seat and not chatting the way they would in a hospitality venue."

The Executive Office said cinemas "are not considered as part of the hospitality sector in the regulations" but were required to close until November 27.

Meanwhile, Hospitality Ulster has said it wants to meet the Department of Health to hear how bars, restaurants and hotels can operate safely on Friday of next week.

Colin Neill, the body's chief executive, said the industry also needed reassurance that there won't be further restrictions in December after warnings from Stormont's Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young that action may be needed before Christmas.

Mr Neill said: "Last week was a week of uncertainty for business owners and their staff, who are now being placed under further unnecessary stress and anxiety as speculation mounts on the moving of the goal posts in relation to the reopening and restrictions in the hospitality industry."

Mr Neill said the hospitality sector was concerned that there would be a series of rolling two-week lockdowns.

The four-week lockdown which began on October 16 was extended by two weeks for most of his sector.

Mr Neill said: "The medical experts must clarify this and provide an urgent update on the path out of this rolling lockdown scenario."

He said the hospitality industry "has done everything they have been asked to do, and indeed suggested additional measures to make their businesses Covid secure, often at considerable cost".

"We have written to the Health Minister seeking an urgent meeting as we need to be told what exactly 'safe' looks like and what the criteria to reopen hospitality is to end this unnecessary speculation."

A Department of Health spokesman said: “The health minister is clear that hospitality industry is a vital part of our economy and needs cross-departmental support from across the Executive.

“The Department of Health will continue to engage with hospitality industry representatives. Further mitigation measures could include improved ventilation and limiting the number of customers in premises at any time.

“It has to be stressed that it is impossible to fully eliminate risk of Covid transmission when people meet together indoors, particularly where face coverings are not worn and social distancing is difficult to maintain.”