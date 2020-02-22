Movie House confirms closure date of Dublin Road cinema

The managing director of Movie House Michael McAdam said he wished to thank staff who kept the cinema operating in uncertain conditions while the final closing date was agreed.

It's after IT company Kainos started the process of seeking planning permission for new headquarters expected to cost tens of millions of pounds at the site earlier this month.

Staff at the Dublin Road cinema have been offered employment at other cinemas.

Mr McAdam said: "We were moved by the many stories people shared with us about their visits to the Dublin Road cinema and we know it was an important part of the local community.

"We will continue to show movies until Sunday, April 26th and hope our customers old and new will come to say goodbye. We wish Kainos well in their new development and to thank them for extending our time at Dublin Road."

The IT company said the new headquarters will allow it to relocate more than 700 Belfast-based employees from multiple office spaces across the city into one building ahead of a planned moving date in Spring 2021.

A spokesperson said they intend to retain some of the building's iconic characteristics throughout the design process.