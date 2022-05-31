Moy Park mill workers vow to hold Randalstown strike over pay parity

A strike has been planned for Monday, June 6, at a feed mill owned by poultry giant Moy Park after a dispute over pay.

Nearly 20 members of trade union Unite at the mill in Randalstown – around half its workforce – are due to start the strike action at 7am.

Unite claimed almost 80% of its members at the mill, which produces chicken feed for farms supplying Moy Park, had voted in favour of the action.

The trade union said drivers, mill operators and engineers would all take part, claiming that Moy Park wanted to tie a pay parity deal with other sites to the removal of wider terms and conditions.

Unite said: “Workers at the Moneynick Road site are currently paid less per hour than workers doing similar work at other Moy Park sites, but the employer says that any movement to end unfavourable pay rates must be tied to workers’ losing holiday and special day premiums – which are also paid at other sites.”

Moy Park said: “Following the successful completion of pay negotiations, which were balloted on and accepted by Unite members, we are disappointed to be notified of strike action by Unite the Union.

“The new pay award, representing an increase of 8.6% on all basic rates and shift allowances, has been payable from April 1, 2022. The proposed strike by up to 19 Unite members at the mill will not disrupt our operations or customer service levels.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Moy Park wants to give with one hand but grab back more with the other – and that’s just not acceptable to Unite.

“This company can well afford to pay fairly. Our members are saying loud and clear that they will not put up with any attacks on terms and conditions, and that those working at the feed mill should be paid the same as their colleagues working elsewhere within the business.

“Unite’s members have the full backing of their union in taking strike action to win themselves pay parity.”

Regional officer Sean McKeever claimed the strike action would "shut down” production at the site.

He said: “Even if Moy Park can source alternative supplies, there will undoubtedly be an impact for farming in Northern Ireland… management know what is needed to avert this strike – they need to return to the table with a no-strings offer to guarantee pay parity for these workers.”

Moy Park group company, Moy Park Holdings (Europe) Ltd, made an operating profit of £79.4m in 2020.

Company accounts said the business had a total workforce of 10,209 that year across 12 facilities in Northern Ireland, England, the Netherlands and France. It has around 6,300 employees here.