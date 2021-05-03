Moy Park wins first Asda deal

Northern Ireland poultry giant Moy Park has secured its first contract with Asda.

It will now supply 12 of its branded products to the retailer’s stores across Northern Ireland, including lines from its BBQ, ready to cook and added value categories

Ellen Wright, brand marketing at Moy Park, said: “As a business we’re delighted to secure listings in Asda for our branded products for the first time.

“Each of the products has been carefully crafted to bring Asda shoppers something different when it comes to chicken.

“Feeding families is at the very heart of what we do at Moy Park, so we are very proud to supply all Asda stores across Northern Ireland with our new product innovations — there really is something for everyone.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, said: “At Asda we love to support local suppliers and provide our customers with the best quality products available.”