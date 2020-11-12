Multi-million pound hit to Northern Ireland economy during four-week lockdown revealed

Four weeks of Covid-19 restrictions have cost the economy here between £200m and £400m, research has claimed.

As the Executive entered a third day of discussions over lifting restrictions, the Department for the Economy published research on the cost of the measures, which are due to be lifted on Thursday.

The research, which Economy Minister Diane Dodds said was written by her officials, found the measures had cost the economy up to £400m in lost gross value added (GVA), including direct and indirect losses, along with the costs of a potential delay to the partial recovery.

It found the measures requiring the closure of hospitality and close contact services had a direct impact on 60,000 jobs, with females, younger workers and those on low pay likely to be affected the most.

The research said the economy has already lost £4bn to £5bn due to the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown earlier this year. And the reality that the economy here will have operated below capacity for most of 2020 would bring "human welfare consequences," it warned.

Safety: CBI’s Angela McGowan said firms had invested a lot to become Covid-secure

Angela McGowan, the Northern Ireland director for the business group the CBI, said: "The numbers reported are startling and reinforce the scale of the negative impact the pandemic and subsequent restrictions have had on the Northern Irish economy.

"Firms have invested a huge amount to make their workplaces Covid-secure in order to keep the public and their employees safe.

"In partnership with government and others, business has an important role to play in helping to lower rates of transmission and as such these investments should not be underestimated.

"But protecting lives and livelihoods remains a difficult balancing act, and it's important to keep the economy as open as possible to support jobs, living standards and physical and mental wellbeing."

But economist Dr Lisa Wilson of the think-tank Neri said that an end to the uncertainty over whether the restrictions would end on Thursday was more important.

"We just need a decision from an economic point of view, which will be far more helpful than crude estimates of the overall likely impact on jobs or the economy."