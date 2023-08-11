‘My restaurant was full every night but I’ve still had to close’: Michael Deane reacts to Lisburn Road closure

Chef Michael Deane has said he’s shutting his south Belfast venue in the face of a two-thirds hike in his rent, despite it being full every night.

Deane & Decano, a casual bistro on Lisburn Road, is to close at the end of this month after around seven years in business.

Mr Deane, who owns four other restaurants in the city, said the prospect of a rise in rent, along with increasing staff, energy and food costs, were behind the decision.

"When we took the wee place on, rent was going to be £42,000 and I think I got it for about £25,000.

“At the first rent review, it went up to £30,000, and then the landlord wanted £50,000 for it, with a bit of negotiation up or down.”

He said the business has been in profit but the combination of rising rent, rates and staff costs had created a question mark over its future.

“We’ve had a £6,000 rate increase on the Lisburn Road. It’s absolutely nuts.

"The new lease would have been five years, but given that my company is carrying an extra £50,000 a month in energy costs, the minimum wage going up means we’re carrying £200,000 extra on the pay roll, then the price of staff, the lack of staff, I think the best decision was to consolidate it and the time had come to close the door.”

The National Living Wage is now £10.42 per hour for over-23s, an increase of 9.2% on last year.

But he said staff were not losing their jobs and would instead be relocated to his venues Deanes at Queen’s or Meat Locker, Eipic and Love Fish, which are located in the same building in Howard Street.

And he said he’d made the right decision, even though on the face of it, Deane & Decano was booming.

“It’s had a very, very good summer, the best yet, and trading way above expectations.

"People are really loving the wee place but for me to make it work at that rent, I would have needed to expand it and put extra seats in it.

"Yes, the restaurant was more or less full every night but that doesn’t mean the business model works.”

But he said the closure was “not a disaster”.

“It’s about remodelling the business and seeing what comes along. We know how tight it is for hospitality out there.

"It’s absolutely shocking and there are places closing every day because of energy and because of payroll costs. The business was a healthy business, yet but would it continue to be healthy in another couple of years? I’m just not so sure.”

He said he was asking what crisis could be next.

“We had a pandemic – nightmare. We have a Tory government but no government here..

"That means Vat’s not coming down, and charges and the cost of food are up, but what’s coming at us next? I have to make it add up and the bank has to. Even though it was in profit I didn't know if it was going to be long-term sustainable. I just made a decision it was time to close.”

But he said there could be a renaissance for Deane & Decano in the shorter-term.

“It could come back, you never know. You could get someone coming in saying, ‘you can have two years rent-free, I’ll put floors in, toilets in, I’ll put pipes in, I just want you to have your business in my building’ – there’s a possibility that might happen.”

But he said the business had changed dramatically since he started out on his career around three decades ago.

“We have to look at figures every day. It’s unfortunate that we have to keep looking at screens to see where the pennies are going.

"Its a different business to what I started in. But the love’s still there and we’ll stay open.”