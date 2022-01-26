Nando's to open restaurant in Coleraine in 2022

Nando’s will be opening in Coleraine this year, a spokesperson for the popular chicken restaurant confirmed.

He said: “We are coming to Coleraine in 2022. The launch is still a few months off yet, so we don’t have all of the specific information to hand yet.”

As the company are set to apply for a provisional grant of a licence authorising the sale of intoxicating liquor next month, the opening at the Riverside Retail Park on the outskirts of the town is another step closer.

In June 2020 the chain submitted planning applications to Causeway Coast & Glens Council for unit 22, the former Frankie & Benny’s unit at the retail park.

Welcoming the recent news, MLA Maurice Bradley said: “I would wish them success in their liquor licence application which will add another service to the Riverside offer and one that will complement the shopping service at that location.”

Nando’s is a South African multinational fast-food chain that specialises in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken.

Founded in Johannesburg in 1987, it operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. Their logo depicts the Rooster of Barcelos, one of the most common symbols of Portugal.