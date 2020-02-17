Nationwide account with a prize draw can't be offered in Northern Ireland, because laws won't allow it

Thousands of Northern Ireland customers who bank with Nationwide are not eligible for their new savings scheme because of NI regulations

The building society has launched a new savings account that puts customers into a regular prize draw and pays 1% interest.

However, the new Start to Save account will not be available to customers here, as it would breach the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

A Nationwide spokesman said that it was a tough decision because they wanted to offer this account to all United Kingdom customers.

However, they could not offer the account to Northern Ireland customers because the prize draw is intrinsically linked to the savings account.

"Start to Save is unfortunately unavailable to Northern Irish savers due to the way prize draws are regulated in Northern Ireland," they said.

"The purpose of the Start to Save account is to encourage people to get into the savings habit. Prize draws are an extra bonus to reward, and promote, positive financial behaviour.

"Anyone opening Start to Save is automatically entered into the accompanying prize draw.

"We understand that Northern Irish savers may be disappointed that they cannot open Start to Save.

"We would have obviously preferred to offer the account to everyone across the United Kingdom but, due to the prize draw regulations, we cannot.

"However, all of the society's other savings accounts, including our Triple Access Online Saver, are available to open in Northern Ireland and we are also looking at alternative options to encourage the savings habit."

The building society, which has 13 branches here, said it is looking at alternative options for Northern Ireland.

However, the spokesman for Nationwide said they could not comment on what the alternative plans were for their Northern Ireland customers, or when it would happen.

Nationwide Building Society said its new Start to Save account is particularly aimed at young people and families who may not have much of a nest egg built up or who are struggling to save on a regular basis.

The account allows balance increases of up to £100 per month.

It aims to encourage people to get into the habit of saving small amounts regularly as savers who consistently grow their balance will have the chance to win £100 through regular prize draws.

The account is part of the society's PayDay SaveDay initiative, which encourages people to save on the day they are paid, whoever they bank with.

Nationwide said figures from the Money and Pensions Service suggesting that more than 11 million people across the United Kingdom have less than £100 in savings.