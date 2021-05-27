Nearly 600 payments issued under £10k Covid grant scheme ineligible

Department for the Economy has identified 567 ‘ineligible’ payments under emergency Covid-19 grant scheme

A total of 567 payments made under the £10k small business support grant scheme have now been identified as ineligible, Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The Department for the Economy told the Belfast Telegraph that since January, it had identified a further 28 potentially ineligible payments made under the scheme, which distributed £10K grants.

Of the 567 payments, 156 have now been repaid to the department, it said.

In October last year, it emerged that businesses including 52 wind turbine owners had wrongly received the payments, allocated to businesses hit at the start of lockdown last year by using a list of those in receipt of small business rate relief or industrial derating.

Three Sinn Fein constituency offices and one DUP office were also wrongly allocated the £10k. Failure to promptly repay the £30,000 led to the resignation from Sinn Fein of its former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and two party officials.

In total, £1.562m has now been clawed back by the department - an increase of around £0.3m since January.

In January, the department said 539 potentially ineligible payments were identified. At that point, 124 payments had been returned, totalling £1.227m.

A Department for the Economy spokesman said yesterday: “A review of payments made under the 10k Covid grant scheme examining the potential for incorrect payments and initiating recovery action where appropriate, is under way.

"This review will inform the overall evaluation of all the Covid grant schemes in due course.

"At May 25, 567 payments have been identified so far as potentially ineligible under the 10k Covid Business Grant schemes with 156 payments totalling £1.562m now returned.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the rate of repayments under the grant scheme was slow.

“You do expect officials to be very careful in ensuring prompt repayment of money which should never have been paid in the first place,” she said.

Government website NIbusinessinfo urges those who wrongly received the grant to return it. "If you have received payment but you are not eligible for this grant, email rating@lpsni.gov.uk to make arrangements to return the grant money and enable government to use this money to support other businesses who require assistance during this time,” it states.

After Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show broke the news of the payments to wind turbine owners, the Department for the Economy ruled the sector ineligible, as the owners were not considered to have suffered financial hardship as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking in October, the department, which is led by DUP MLA Diane Dodds, said its funding measures had been supported by the Executive. "The department has paid out more than £338m to more than 32,000 businesses across the £10,000 Small Business Support Grant, the £25,000 Retail, Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Grant, and the NI Microbusiness Hardship Fund. It will, where possible, seek to recover any funding that may have been paid to those deemed ineligible to receive payment.”