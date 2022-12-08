Nearly half of electric used in Northern Ireland generated from renewable sources

Almost 50% of total electricity consumption in Northern Ireland was generated from renewable sources, according to figures released by the Department for the Economy.

The report details the percentage of electricity consumption in Northern Ireland generated from renewable sources For the 12 month period October 2021 to September 2022.

The renewable sources were also located in Northern Ireland.

The new figure (49.3%) represents an increase of 7.2 percentage points on the previous 12 month period (October 2020 to September 2021) and is the second highest rolling 12 month proportion on record.

The Department for the Economy also said 7,550 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of total electricity was consumed in Northern Ireland during this time period, with 3,725 GWh was generated from renewable sources located in Northern Ireland.

This is the highest rolling 12 month renewables generation volume on record.

84.9% of this electricity was generated from wind power, however some forms of renewable generation are not covered by the data contained in the report, due to their particular circumstances.

Northern Ireland is widely attributed as having one of the best wind resources in Europe, with over 300 wind farms located on the island of Ireland.