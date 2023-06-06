Netwatch Group to expand with 30 new staff at its Carlow and Newry sites

Security company Netwatch, which was founded by Irishmen David Walsh and Niall Kelly, is planning to take on 30 new staff at its Carlow and Newry hubs.

The company is expanding in Australia, New Zealand, and in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and will use a new dealer model which it is already deploying in the US.

In 2018, Netwatch — which was founded in Carlow — merged with rival operators NMC and CalAtlantic, and also merged with UK company Onwatch, with the deals financed by the Riverside private equity group.

Speaking on a visit to Ireland last week, Netwatch Group CEO Kurt Takahashi said the company was working closely with Enterprise Ireland to find partners in international markets.

“We have done something quite unique in America,” he said.

“We have built a dealers’ programme where we work with other security companies in different areas and we onboard them, we train them, and we sell with them — and they resell Netwatch services.

“It has been such a successful programme in the US that we are replicating that elsewhere.”

He said this model would allow the company to expand more rapidly.

“It’s definitely more scalable to work with organisations which are already present in those countries.

“As a result we are going to aggressively expand our business in Carlow for monitoring operations, as well as in Newry.”

Through Enterprise Ireland the company has recently partnered with businesses which also have their roots in Carlow, he said.

The company previously said that its goal was to get to a turnover of €100m by 2020 but this was delayed by Covid.

Mr Takahashi said the company was still working towards that. “We are going to continue to partner with Enterprise Ireland to identify any of these types of businesses which want to utilise our proactive monitoring services,” he said.

The company already uses AI to efficiently identify intruders at client properties, and Takahashi said an innovation team in Carlow were working on latest technological developments.