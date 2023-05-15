New £10m seven-storey office building approved for Belfast city centre after previous refusal

CGI street view of what the proposed development on Linenhall Street will look like. Image courtesy of Hester Architects.

Planning permission has been granted for a new £10m office development on Belfast’s Linenhall Street, after seeming set to be turned down a few years ago.

The Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) has given the designs the go-ahead, with its approval stating that the redevelopment “provides an opportunity to enhance the character of the [Linen Quarter] conservation [area].”

Proposals for the ‘Grade A’ office space came from Domus UK, a British specialist development company that acquires property for both development and investment.

The new city centre building is set to reach seven stories and over 54,000 sq ft.

A statement from the PAC reads: “The development by the Domus UK group signals strong support for office focused development in the city centre and provides a great opportunity to develop what is currently a surface-level carpark and a number of small commercial units.”

In 2021, Ulster Business revealed that the office space was initially intended to be 63,000 sq ft, and that planners recommended the development be refused permission at a Belfast City Council planning committee.

According to planners, the reasons included “the scale, height, massing, alignment and form of the building will have a detrimental impact upon the setting of a number of listed buildings”.

That included the nearby Ulster Hall.

The application had also previously been deferred before that, and a site visit was carried out.

Speaking about the development when it was first announced in 2019, Domus UK said: “Belfast's Clarence Street and Linenhall Street collectively have a strong legacy as a leading business district in Belfast as enterprises continue to be attracted to the area due to its prime location as a connectivity hotspot.

“This redevelopment proposal, along with other exciting plans such as the BBC's well-known plans to transform its Broadcasting House headquarters, will help contribute to enhancing the Linen Quarter's position as a thriving urban landmark network to both regular and visiting users of the area alike."

On Monday, the PAC accepted that the site, as it currently sits, “does not make a positive contribution to the Conservation Area” and subsequently granted the demolition of the existing buildings there.

Investment director for Domus UK, Ian Layford, said: “We are delighted to receive this positive decision from the PAC which paves the way for work to begin on the site.

"Domus UK is committed to this project along with the £10m investment that it brings to Belfast as we’re keen to support the continued demand for high-quality office space for in the city.”

“We have put significant effort into bringing development forward on this site and whilst is was regrettable that we had to seek our permission via a planning appeal, it is positive that we can now move forward with a scheme we view as being transformative for this part of the city centre. We continue to remain committed to progressing further development in Belfast.”

Philip Stinson, director at Turley planning consultants added: “We welcome this decision by the PAC and their recognition that the proposal will enhance the conservation area whilst respecting the setting of Ulster Hall.

"It will be a great addition to the area transforming a site that has partly lain derelict for 50 years with a high-quality building providing Grade A office space.”