New £70m investment fund launched for Northern Ireland

The British Business Bank is launch a £70m investment fund in Northern Ireland later this year, aimed at pushing the growth of smaller businesses.

The Investment Fund, part of a £1.6bn series for nations and regions, will offer loans from £25,000 to £2m and equity investment up to £5m.

It said the funds would increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for small businesses here.

Ken Cooper, managing director venture solutions at the British Business Bank, said: “The new Investment Fund for Northern Ireland builds on the success of the bank’s existing regional funds and is designed to increase the supply and diversity of finance available to smaller businesses in Northern Ireland.

“The overall levels of equity investment and also private debt lending remain much lower than Northern Ireland’s share of the UK’s small business population. Hence we’ll be working closely with the local small business finance ecosystem to ensure the fund provides support to innovative, ambitious business owners across the country.

“Given the geographical spread of Northern Ireland’s smaller business population, connecting with entrepreneurs in some of the more rural and hard-to-reach areas will be an important focus of the fund.”

The Investment Fund for Northern Ireland will operate across two tiers, debt, with loans of £25,000 to £2m and equity of up to £5m.

The British Business Bank is now inviting proposals via its website from potential fund managers to operate the new Investment Fund for Northern Ireland.