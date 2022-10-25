New Aer Lingus routes from Belfast City Airport to Newquay and Jersey announced

The flights will begin to take off from April

Airline Aer Lingus has confirmed an additional two routes will operate from Belfast City Airport from April next year.

The routes will be operated by Emerald Airlines, one of the airlines regional carriers.

The airline will become the only airport in Northern Ireland to fly to Newquay Cornwall Airport with flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from April 3.

Meanwhile flights to Jersey will operate up to twice a week on May 6.

Ellie McGimpsey from the airport said she is confident the routes will prove to be popular with customers.

“Since its return to Northern Ireland earlier this year, Aer Lingus Regional has shown steadfast commitment to Belfast City Airport, creating a new base from which passengers can avail of a range of route,” she said.

“The announcement of two news routes to Newquay and Jersey further strengthens our partnership and is great news for passengers that wish to travel to must-see destinations across the UK.

“We are confident these routes will be popular with leisure and business travelers alike, especially those wanting to take a beach break closer to home or enjoy a relaxing weekend throughout the summer.

“The two new routes build on Aer Lingus Regional’s existing portfolio from Belfast City Airport with flights already in operation to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and Southampton.”

Ciarán Smith from Emerald Airlines added: “We are also pleased to be bolstering our Belfast schedule with the addition of two sought-after routes; Newquay and Jersey.

"We anticipate these new routes to be popular amongst those travelling for both business and leisure purposes, and we look forward to providing that increased connectivity to and from Belfast.”

More flight information is available via www.aerlingus.com