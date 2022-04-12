New Asian eatery to open in Rushmere Shopping Centre creating 20 hospitality jobs

Visitors to Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon will soon have some exciting new cuisine to try with the confirmation Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant is opening in the complex.

The Asian food restaurant is set to open its doors in May and will also create 20 new jobs.

The new outlet is connected to the existing K11 Restaurant and Bar – an all-you-can-eat restaurant based in Portadown – and will be located beside Nando’s and Costa Coffee close to the front entrance of the shopping centre.

Eatao will open daily and the owners said the restaurant will offer a wide range of authentic, Asian-inspired fresh, healthy and delicious dishes from countries including China, India, Japan and Korea, including curries, sushi and teppanyaki.

The latest addition will add to the host of other hospitality options at the centre, with the likes of Synge & Byrne, Spoon Street, Restaurant No. 7, Starbucks and McDonald’s all on offer.

Read more Primark to open new Northern Ireland store in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre

Martin Walsh, from Rushmere said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the team behind Eatao Asian Fusion to Rushmere which promise to cook up a storm using the best ingredients and innovative cooking styles.

“With a range of restaurants and cafés to suit everyone’s taste at the centre, we’re committed to always offer our visitors an unrivalled choice of dining options for every budget and we are confident that our newest restaurant addition will definitely be worth the very short wait.”

It comes after Rushmere confirmed clothing retailer Primark are also set to open their 10th branch in Northern Ireland, with the retailer becoming the shopping centre’s new flagship store.

The new Primark store is set to open later this year according to the retailer.