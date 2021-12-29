New Barry’s Amusements owner reports big profit after selling his KFC network for over £40m

The new owner of the former Barry's Amusements park sold his KFC restaurant network for more than £40m, significantly boosting profits at a holding company he is linked to, newly released accounts reveal.

Herbert Corporate Holdings, the parent company for more than a dozen operations headed by Michael Herbert. reported before tax profits of £46m, up from just under £30m the previous year.

The sale of the KFC network of 146 KFC restaurants in the UK and Ireland was sealed one week before the first Covid lockdown, to Blackburn-based EG, run by the billionaire brothers Moh sin and Zuber Issa.

The price has not previously been reported but puts the holding company among the top 10 in Northern Ireland in terms of profit.

Accounts for Herbert Corporate Holdings, whose sole director is Mr Herbert's wife Lesley, reveal that the company's turnover dropped from £190m to just over £45m following the sale of the KFC operation.

But pre-tax profit increased significantly after income of £46m was transferred from other group undertakings. Net assets increased from £72.7m to £117m.

The accounts reveal that while turnover dropped dramatically, the cost of sales and administrative expenses also decreased, from £155m to just over £43m.

This again was likely the result of offloading the KFC operations. Restaurant staff directly employed by the group decreased from 3,537 to 590, leading to a wage bill drop from £47m to just under £9m.

Mr and Mrs Herbert, who opened their first KFC in Glengormley in the 1980s, own and manage shopping centres, industrial estates, retails outlets, office and residential accommodation across the UK and Ireland.

The accounts reveal that retail income dropped from £184m to £35m, rental income stayed largely the same at just under £4m while income from property sales increased from just over £3m to £6.4m.

According to the director, a significant number of its properties are occupied by leading retail chains.

The couple emerged as the new owners of the Barry's Amusements site in Portrush during the summer. The Trufelli family, which owned the site since opening the venue in 1926, had wanted it sold as a going concern, as an amusement venue.

But the 2.23 acre site, first put on the market in late 2019, was later remarketed as a development opportunity. The price was not revealed but it is understood to have attracted significant interest from developers.

However, following the sale, Richard McCaig, director of Osborne King Commercial Property Consultants in Belfast, said his company was acting for the new owner and that his team was instructed to put the property on the market for lease, which means it is still possible that Barry's may open again as an amusement park.

Mr McCaig said: "We had a private client who bought the complex recently, since then people have contacted us and have said they would consider doing something in terms of operating from the site.

"On that basis we have been asked to try and find a tenant and that might be short, medium or long term depending on what works for them."

The Herberts also run several Haagen-Dazs outlets in the UK and Ireland. The couple's estimated net worth is approximately £70m.

Most recently, a firm linked to the Herberts was given the go-ahead to transform a former south Belfast church hall into apartments and retail units.

The application by Kirk Bryson and Co was before councillors at Belfast City Council's (BCC) planning committee.

Kirk Bryson want to demolish the church hall on the Lisburn Road and erect nine apartments and a retail unit on the site.

The application was recommended for approval by planners, who described the proposed residential units as “of a size and layout which are acceptable with all having access to amenity provision".