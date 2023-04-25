New Belfast City Airport to Germany route takes off

Lufthansa sales manager says he hope route will help develop Germany as an attractive destination to NI travellers

Lufthansa has launched a new flight from Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt

German flag carrier airline Lufthansa is now flying from Northern Ireland for the first time on a new Belfast to Frankfurt route.

The four-times-a-week service from Belfast City Airport, which started on Monday, is the province’s only air link with Germany after Ryanair and easyJet links with Berlin were dropped.

Dr Frank Wagner, general manager sales, UK, Ireland and Iceland for Lufthansa Group, said there were 52 passengers on the 100-seater Embraer on the first flight from Frankfurt on Monday.

Frankfurt is a major commercial city in Germany and its airport is an international hub destination with onward links to places like Australia, South Africa and Brazil.

But the city is not regarded as a major tourist spot in its own right. Dr Wagner said its chief draw for potential tourists from Northern Ireland was likely to be its Christmas markets.

He said he expected some NI travellers to use the route for onward travel from Frankfurt, which is Lufthansa’s main hub.

“We would also hope for a good mix of point to point travel, Belfast to Frankfurt, and obviously we want to also facilitate bilateral trade between Northern Ireland and Germany.”

He said Lufthansa was making a “long-term commitment” to Belfast. Flights would be four days a week to begin, with prices starting at £179 return.

“If the flight is established then we try to ramp up and have more like a daily schedule but it’s still early days. For now throughout the summer we will operate up to four times a week.

“But we’re not at the moment foreseeing adding any other routes from Belfast.”

He said Belfast City Airport had appeared an obvious choice instead of Belfast International Airport. “The location seems to be more favourable when we look at the mix of tourist and corporate travel.

"It is very close to the city centre – all of that works in favour of George Best Belfast City. From my initial impression it’s really good to be so close to the city.”

While Germany is described as the third-biggest market for visitors into the island of Ireland, Dr Wagner acknowledged there was less tourist traffic from Northern Ireland to Germany.

“I think it’s still developing. We’re hoping also to put Germany on the map with our flight. From Frankfurt it’s quite convenient to distribute people to other parts of Germany.”

A long-standing relationship with Germany's rail network meant that tickets including a rail leg could be booked to other destinations in Germany through Lufthansa, he added.

Dr Wagner said he hoped the Windsor Framework between the UK and EU would “secure Northern Ireland’s privileged access to the EU market” and facilitate the flow of people and goods between the cities.

The aircraft on the route belong to Lufthansa’s Cityline Fleet based in Frankfurt and Munich. None are to be based in Belfast.

While the first flight between the cities was half-full, he said he was hopeful of higher sales in future.

“It’s difficult to gauge when you start a new service but we’d be happy to reach levels of 60 or 70%. That would be very healthy."

He said the airline was in for the long-haul. “It’s absolutely a long-term commitment and that's how we differ from other airlines.”

According to Belfast City Airport, exports from Northern Ireland to Germany between July 2021 and July 2022 reached over £333m, with significant growth in the transport, metal and meat industries.

Discount grocer Lidl, which has over 1,000 employees here, is the biggest German company operating in Northern Ireland.

Announcing the route in December, airport commercial director Katy Best said: “Lufthansa’s commitment to excellent customer service and great value makes it a superb fit for Belfast City Airport, and we look forward to welcoming passengers travelling to Frankfurt and beyond to the terminal.”