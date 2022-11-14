New business orders drop at fastest rate in over a decade, reveals Ulster Bank’s chief economist

New orders for companies in Northern Ireland dropped at the fastest rate in 11 years during October, a report has said.

The Ulster Bank purchasing managers index said cost pressures on the economy had led to activity and new orders falling, resulting in a fall in confidence.

Exports orders were continuing almost four years of decline.

And all parts of the economy – construction, retail, manufacturing and services – were all hit by a downturn.

However, companies were still taking on new staff as they attempt to rebuild their workforce following the pandemic.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said: "Last month saw all 12 UK regions fall into contraction mode as far as business activity was concerned.

Read more Many Northern Ireland businesses face closure in new year, warns Federation chair

"For Northern Ireland’s private sector it was the sixth successive monthly fall in activity with all four of the sectors surveyed falling below the 50 expansion/contraction threshold.

"New orders also contracted for the sixth month running with October’s rate of decline the steepest – outside of the pandemic – since January 2011."

Firms here also reported the biggest drop in new work of all 12 UK regions during October.

“Cost pressures and economic uncertainty were cited as key factors behind the fall in demand. Export orders remain particularly weak with the latest monthly decline – the 45th in a row."

He said employment was the only bright spot to report. “Despite falling demand, all four sectors – manufacturing, services, retail and construction – increased their staffing levels in October.

“Firms suggest that this pick-up in hiring is linked to longstanding recruitment difficulties and rebuilding workforces following the pandemic."

Costs were rising on all fronts, particularly wages, raw materials and shipping costs.

“Output price inflation remained elevated but well down on the record rates posted earlier in the year. Indeed, firms raised the prices of their goods and services at their weakest rate in 19 months.”

And he said the outlook was not particularly cheerful. “Given the evolving ‘cost of everything’ crisis it is not surprising that business confidence sank to a 26-month low.

"All four sectors anticipate lower levels of activity in 12 months’ time.

"Sentiment is not likely to improve anytime soon with this week’s Autumn Statement expected to yield more fiscal pain rather than comfort."