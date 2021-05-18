New businesses urged to grab start-up loan

British Business Bank insists its scheme ‘can help economy rebuild’

A loans scheme for new businesses and entrepreneurs run by the British Business Bank has said it’s hoping to help more people in Northern Ireland to start up their own enterprises.

The bank said its Start Up Loans programme had already delivered around 387 loans to unemployed people in Northern Ireland since 2012, worth over £2.1m, an average of around £5,400.

And 30% of those who have received the funding over the last nine years w ere unemployed. It’s aimed at entrepreneurs who have struggled to find finance elsewhere.

Now British Business Bank has said it hopes the loan scheme — originally set up in the aftermath of the 2008 crash — would help the economy rebuild from the impact of Covid-19.

Richard Bearman, managing director of Start Up Loans, said: “Start Up Loans is uniquely positioned to drive the nation’s investment in creative, entrepreneurial talent of any age, thanks to our extensive network of delivery partners and support services.

"As well as a loan, we support individuals with the practical steps they need to take to begin their own enterprise from writing business plans, accounting and marketing, as well as access to learning with partners such as The Open University.

“It is paramount that we do everything to empower the next generation of young working talent, who have an important part to play in unlocking the UK’s economic recovery, by giving them every chance to succeed, whatever their circumstances.

"Unemployment can have a catastrophic impact on an individual’s financial security, self-confidence and ability to apply for finance from lenders, and the support provided by Start Up Loans can be of particular use to younger, less experienced business owners.”

UK Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “The Start Up Loans programme has helped more than 1,200 pioneering Northern Ireland businesses to get off the ground, including many owned by young or unemployed people, and so I encourage aspiring entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland to explore the support on offer from the UK Government.”

Northern Ireland borrowers under the scheme include Tracy McAllister, who owns interiors and lifestyle store By The Sea in Coleraine. She said she loved the freedom of “following my dream”.

And she advised other aspiring business owners thinking of applying to the scheme to “have a strong, cohesive vision for your business and be passionate about it”.