New campaign: Belfast gift card to boost visits and spending

Belfast Improvement Districts (BID) - the body which promotes different parts of the city - has launched a plan to boost city centre businesses.

BID is encouraging the public to buy the new 'Belfast City Centre Gift Cards' to support businesses that have struggled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The work of BID Belfast One, Linen Quarter BID and Destination Cathedral Quarter, the gift card can be spent across 145 businesses, with more retailers and hospitality establishments set to join the scheme.

The Gift Card is a Mastercard-based gift card that works in the same way as department store and shopping centre gift cards. It is available to buy online at belfastgiftcard.co.uk and is valid for one year.

Kathleen McBride from Belfast One said: "Working together on this joint BID initiative is essential during these difficult times. With over 145 shops, restaurants and businesses already taking part, and more signing up, we hope the gift card will encourage visitors and shoppers to support all those involved."

Damien Corr from Destination CQ said: “Now more than ever it is important to encourage people to support city centre businesses. The Belfast City Centre Gift Card is a win-win for customers, allowing you to give someone a great choice in a gift while at the same time making sure your money is spent in the local economy.”

Chris McCracken from Linen Quarter BID said "The Belfast City Centre Gift card is a fantastic way to experience our vibrant city. With its versatile use and access to a wide variety of venues, we are certain customers will enjoy the experience of being able to 'spread the spend'."