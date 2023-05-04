New Canadian employer in NI says it’s making ‘significant’ progress with recruitment

A Canadian-based IT and business consulting services firm has said it’s made “significant progress” with filling roles at its new centre in Belfast.

CGI announced in February that it was opening a centre of digital excellence in Belfast, employing at least 50 people. Its employment model means that employees are called members, and most are shareholders in the company.

It already has nearly 6,000 staff in the UK and over 91,000 worldwide.

The Montreal-headquartered company is one of the biggest IT and business consulting services firms in the world.

At an event to give further detail on its plans for NI, the company said it had made “significant progress” towards filling the roles and was looking at creating additional graduate jobs.

It’s currently recruiting senior software engineers (Java), solution architects and a director of consulting services, promising “competitive salary, excellent pension, private healthcare, plus a share scheme”.

Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI senior vice president and business unit leader for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are excited to share more details about our plans and ambitions for Northern Ireland, where we will continue to develop great local talent to help deliver world-class IT capabilities and solutions to meet the evolving digital needs of both local and global customers.

"We will be collaborating with local universities, the wider research community and technology start-ups to develop exciting IP and ensure that while doing so, we deliver social value outcomes locally.

“At CGI we call our employees ‘members’, and most are shareholders in the company. This gives them the incentive to make decisions in the best interests of clients, take part in the continuous improvement of our company, drive their own careers, and ultimately benefit from a job well done.

"We also operate a metro-based model of working, meaning that our members live where they work, delivering projects that benefit local citizens while actively participating in and supporting their local communities. We are already working with Business in the Community to ensure we replicate that model successfully in Northern Ireland.”

Chris Shorthouse, vice president, client engagement, Scotland and Northern Ireland, added: “We expect CGI in Northern Ireland to continue to grow, while positively contributing to the community and business ecosystem that powers the Northern Ireland economy.

"We will be tapping into the rich local talent pool to deliver digital excellence both on home soil and internationally, whilst also establishing a customer base here in Northern Ireland.

"This will focus initially on the public sector and CGI global customers who already operate in Northern Ireland who can benefit from our global expertise and innovation.”

The business delivers strategic IT and business consulting along with systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.