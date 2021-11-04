New car registrations in NI down 23% compared to last year as UK industry suffers worst October in 30 years

The Hyundai Tucson is Northen Ireland's top-selling car for the year to date and the second best seller of October

The UK car industry suffered its worst October performance since 1991, with NI new car registrations down 23% in October compared to the same period last year.

Just 2,581 new cars were registered here over the month of October according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It brings new car sales over the past year to 32,828 in Northern Ireland, which is over four percent more than the year to date last year.

Ulster Bank chief economist, Richard Ramsey, says the new statistics have no bearing on the demand for new vehicles.

He said: “Strong demand but restricted supply, 2020 saw the number of new car sales in Northern Ireland plummet by 30% year on year (YoY) to a series low of 36,191 vehicles.

“A post-lockdown recovery began in the second half of last year, but supply-chain disruptions (particularly semi-conductor shortages) have acted as a handbrake on the recovery ever since.

“Throughout 2021, local dealers have posted some of their weakest months of sales on record. October has been no exception, with just 2,581 new cars sold and the weakest October on record. That was 23% below last October’s figure and almost one-fifth below 2019’s pre-pandemic level.

“Looking at the year-to-date (January-October), there were 32,828 new car sales. That’s up a modest 4% year-on-year but is down a hefty 30% relative to the corresponding 10-month period in 2019. With just two months remaining, 2021 looks set for something similar to last year’s record low. The reduced supply of new stock flowing into the used car market will continue to push up prices of second-hand cars.”

Comparing the October sales figures here to the rest of the UK, NI car sales fared better than Scotland (-29.3%) and England (-25%).

The top-five best-selling cars in Northern Ireland for the month of October were the Ford Focus, Hyundai Tucson, Peugeot 2008, Peugeot 3008 and the Ford Kuga.

The best-selling cars here for the year to date are the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Golf, Ford Puma, Kia Sportage and the Volkswagen T-Roc.

In total, 106,262 new cars were registered in the UK, which is a drop of 24.6% on October 2020.

This made it the fourth consecutive month with a year-on-year decline.

The survey also revealed electric and hybrid models were the only vehicle fuel types to experience growth in October with BEV, PHEV and HEVs seeing a rise of almost 18% to take a 31.2% share of the market sales.

Many industry leaders have called on the Executive to support the growth of the EV market by boosting the EV charging infrastructure here.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last week, Maxol CEO, Brian Donaldson, said a range of stakeholders are needed to work together to make the adoption of green vehicles smoother.

He said: “We as a private family business are happy to develop our forecourts in the right locations and we have been talking with the Department of Infrastructure and the Department for the Economy to see where funding comes from.

“It’s our view, and it’s always been, to make investment in our properties but it is the government’s responsibility to get the additional power needed to the grid.

“We are starting to make progress but not as much as we’d like to be making.”