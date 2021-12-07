New car sales in Northern Ireland drop by 14% in year

418 fewer vehicles sold last month compared to 2020

Car sales in Northern Ireland during November dropped by 14% compared to the same period in 2020, latest figures show.

It means 418 fewer newer cars were sold last month compared with November 2020, when 2,942 cars were snapped up.

In contrast, 2,524 new cars left showrooms here last month.

Across the year so far, car sales here are up 2.5% on the first 11 months in 2020. However, we are still 30,000 car sales behind pre-pandemic levels, according to Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey.

The figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) leave Northern Ireland new car sales second from the bottom of the UK regions league table, behind just Scotland, which sold -15% fewer cars.

The top five bestselling cars here during the month of November were the Hyundai Tucson, of which 119 were sold. It was followed by the Ford Focus (95), the Volkswagen T-Roc (75), Peugeot 2008 (71) and the Nissan Qashqai (65).

Top selling cars for the year here so far are the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Kia Sportage.

Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank chief economist, said the impact of supply chain disruptions has been reflected in new car sales.

He said: “2020 saw the number of new car sales in Northern Ireland plummet by 30% year on year to a series low of 36,191 vehicles. A post-lockdown recovery began in the second half of last year, but supply-chain disruptions (particularly semi-conductor shortages) have acted as a handbrake on the recovery ever since.

“Throughout 2021 local dealers have posted some of their weakest months of sales on record. November has been somewhat better with the 2,524 new cars sold representing the weakest November in just a decade. That was 14% below last November’s figure and one-fifth below 2019’s pre-pandemic level.

“Looking at the year-to-date (January-November), there were 35,352 new car sales. That’s up a modest 2.5% year-on-year but is down a hefty 28.5% (-14,105 fewer cars) relative to the corresponding 11-month period in 2019 that pre-dates the pandemic.

“With just one month remaining, 2021 looks set to exceed last year’s record low but it will still go down as the second worst year for car sales on record.”

Mr Ramsey said the drop in new car sales over the past two years amounts to 30,000 fewer vehicles leaving showrooms than if 2019 levels had been maintained.

He is more hopeful about next year, adding: “2022 is anticipated to see a pick-up in new car sales activity but to what degree is dependent upon supply chains.

“Traditionally new car sales were viewed as a leading indicator of consumer confidence. As in 2021, new car registrations will act as a barometer for supply-chain disruption in 2022/23. A meaningful pick-up in new car sales will suggest supplier delivery times are shortening and the shortages in car components, such as semi-conductors, are easing.”

UK-wide, there were 117,706 new cars sold, an increase of 1.5% for the year to date. There was a drop in petrol car sales of 10.4% for the year to date while diesel vehicle sales fell 62%. Hybrid and electrical car sales grew by 67% during the year.