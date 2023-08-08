New Chamber chief Suzanne Wylie warns over impact of Stormont fiscal problems

From left, new Northern Ireland Chamber chief executive Suzanne Wylie, BDO NI managing partner Brian Murphy and quarterly economic survey economist Maureen O'Reilly

New Northern Ireland Chamber chief executive Suzanne Wylie has said she’s encouraged by signs of improved confidence among companies here.

Ms Wylie took up the role of Chamber boss this month after working for a year and seven months as chief executive of the government of Jersey.

She was previously chief executive of Belfast City Council between 2014 and 2022.

Ms Wylie was speaking as the Chamber unveiled the results of its quarterly economic survey, carried out with business advisory firm BDO NI, for the second quarter of 2023.

The survey found signs that business confidence in Northern Ireland improved between April and June, with signs that some cost pressures were easing.

However, nearly three-quarters (74%) of businesses said they were very concerned about the impact of public sector spending cuts on the Northern Ireland economy.

And one in three were particularly concerned about the impact on their own organisation.

Ms Wylie said: “The findings clearly demonstrate the resilience of business through a protracted period of challenges.

"It is encouraging to see the stabilisation of business confidence in the first half of 2023, with a strong performance across so many indicators relative to other UK regions albeit that there remain significant challenges to growth in both the NI and UK’s economies.

“However, the most alarming aspect of the findings this quarter is the perceived impact of Stormont’s fiscal problems on the economy and individual firms.

“It serves as a timely reminder that a sustainably funded, functioning Executive is the missing piece in unlocking Northern Ireland’s potential and driving confidence and growth.”

Brian Murphy, managing partner, BDO NI, added: “Positive momentum and consistency are the order of the day and businesses across Northern Ireland are clearly demonstrating both.

"Considering the difficult conditions many organisations are operating in, achieving any degree of positive momentum really is remarkable and it shows that the business community is continuing to strive for sustainable economic growth.”