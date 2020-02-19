New chief of bedroom and kitchen firm BA clicks into place as founders step back

One of Northern Ireland's fastest-growing manufacturers has appointed a new chief executive.

Kitchen and bedroom design and manufacturing firm BA in Cookstown, Co Tyrone has appointed former Formica Europe boss Peter Rush as chief executive.

BA supplies over 50,000 doors a week to companies in around 27 countries worldwide.

Mr Rush has spent nearly four years at the helm of Formica Europe, where his achievements have included achieving double-digit sales growth in core markets, and business organisation restructuring.

BA founders Brian and Kieran McCracken said they were delighted to have recruited Mr Rush.

Brian McCracken said: "He comes with an impressive background of senior commercial and operations experience in branded manufacturing businesses.

"Peter has particularly strong experience of working across Europe and in the Far East, having worked with a number of BA Components' major customers and distributors in the UK."

Mr Rush has an MBA from Warwick Business School and started his career in operations, holding positions as operations director and general manager in businesses including Rawlplug and Heatrae Sadia.

BA Components received equity backing from Netherlands investor H2 Equity Partners in 2017. That funding has helped the company invest and develop products.

Mr McCracken said: "We continue to design and manufacture high-quality doors, cabinets and components for our business-to-business customers and our three sites are well-geared to do this."

BA Components was established in Cookstown by the brothers in 1990.

The company employs 263 people across the firm's three sites: Cookstown, and Doncaster and Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

It established the site in Rotherham, where it puts together its tool-free assembly ClicBox kitchen and furniture cabinets, in 2016.

The brothers have now stepped down from the day-to-day management of the company but remain actively involved in the long-term strategic plans of the business. The announcement of a new chief executive comes after BA delivered a sales increase of 6% in recently reported results for 2019.

Over the year to March 2019, the company grew revenues from £27.8m to £29.6m.

Operating profit over the period also lifted from £3.3m to £3.6m.

In a company report filed with the results, the directors said they were committed to long-term creation of shareholder value by increasing market share in Irish, UK and global markets.

During the 12 months the company had made "substantial progress" in product development, investment in machinery and people, and a new move into producing "complete kitchens".