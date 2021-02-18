New Civil Service hubs will offer staff the chance to work closer to home

Ten new remote working hubs are to be established in town centres across Northern Ireland to allow Civil Service staff the chance to work closer to home.

The e-hubs, which provide similar facilities to main offices but closer to workers' homes, are seen as a way to combine working from home with the traditional office experience, particularly for those who are based outside cities.

The plan, announced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy, will seek to utilise existing public buildings rather than embark on a new building programme.

The first Connect2 hubs are expected to open in Ballykelly and Downpatrick in the spring.

They will only become operational when appropriate in line with health advice and health protection regulations.

There are plans for additional hubs in Ballymena, Craigavon, Omagh and the Antrim/Newtownabbey area next year.

Projects in Londonderry, Enniskillen, Newry and the Bangor/Newtownards area are planned for 2023.

There will continue to be a significant Civil Service presence within Belfast city centre for the foreseeable future.

It's estimated that around one-in-three civil servants live outside greater Belfast, with officials targeting areas where the greater concentration of public workers reside.

The first two hubs will be based within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs' (DAERA) site at Ballykelly and Rathkeltair House in Downpatrick, which is shared by a number of Stormont departments, including Infrastructure, Communities and DAERA.

The Connect2 hub in Derry will be located at Orchard House.

The Finance Minister said timelines for different hubs are based on the estimated time required to identify and equip suitable buildings in each area.

The proposal had been in the pipeline prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, but it's understood that the pandemic has resulted in Mr Murphy accelerating the 'Connect2' project.

Mr Murphy said the regional hubs will transform how civil servants work - enabling them to be based closer to home, reducing travel time and lowering carbon emissions while importantly promoting regional economic balance.

"Covid-19 has seen an unprecedented shift in how the civil service works with many public services being delivered remotely.

"We now have an opportunity to build on these new ways of working," Mr Murphy added.

"These hubs are an exciting development in how the Civil Service estate operates and present a huge opportunity to make a positive impact on local economies, the environment as well as the health and of our staff. We are working collaboratively with councils to maximise the local regeneration impact and to establish the hubs as soon as possible.

"I ask all elected representatives to support us in this work."