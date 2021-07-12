New Co Antrim work space aimed at growing firms

Support: From left, Michael McDonnell, Choice Housing Ireland, Billy Webb, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Dr Norman Apsley, Ken Nelson and Catherine Henderson, all from Ledcom. Credit: Kelvin Boyes

Social enterprise Ledcom has opened a new work space in Co Antrim for growing businesses.

Ledcom’s aim is to encourage business growth in areas by helping out entrepreneurs and companies.

It’s now launched Work Cube in the Square in Ballyclare town centre, in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Choice Housing Ireland.

Ledcom said Work Cube, a space which has been provided by Choice Housing, is part of a range of support to encourage start-ups and scale-ups in Ballyclare.

Ledcom chairman Dr Norman Apsley said: “As the business enterprise centre for the Ballyclare area, this development is an important part of our longer term plans to support entrepreneurship in the area.”

The site will offer business services like advice, business plans and managed workspace.

Ledcom chief executive Ken Nelson said the coronavirus pandemic has prompted business owners to reconsider their needs. “Many are looking for opportunities to escape the city centre and what can sometimes be prohibitive rental rates."

He said the Work Cube would be useful for business owners who wished to ‘hotdesk’ and use space when required.