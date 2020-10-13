New Covid lockdown 'could wipe over £2bn off Northern Ireland economy'

Economist issues stark warning as Executive weighs up proposals to halt spread of virus

Northern Ireland's economy could shrink by up to £2.2bn if the Executive imposes a six-week lockdown, it has been warned.

Dr Esmond Birnie made the grim warning as it emerged the measure is one of a series of proposals being put forward by Northern Ireland's top doctor in a bid to slash the number of Covid-19 infections.

Dr Birnie, senior economist at Ulster University's Business School, said a six-week lockdown, on the same scale as was implemented during the first Covid-19 wave, could result in the GDP in Northern Ireland reducing by up to 5%.

"It would be very serious, there's no doubt that it would be grave," he said.

Businesses across Northern Ireland have expressed serious concerns after it emerged that Dr Michael McBride, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer, has recommended a six-week lockdown, including schools, as Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

Stephen Kelly from Manufacturing NI said such a move would be disastrous for the economy and said the Executive must provide a clear exit plan if it presses ahead with the controversial proposal.

"As we've already seen, opening up is much easier than closing down," he said.

"The impact of the local lockdown in Derry has been horrendous after only one week.

"We know footfall in shopping centres is down by three quarters and those are the places that have been allowed to continue to operate.

"Another lockdown would be completely unsafe from an economic point of view because, from what I'm witnessing, people don't have the money to sustain themselves."

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts has warned that while the Executive is "walking a tightrope" of reducing transmission rates while keeping the economy going, a further lockdown will result in "thousands of jobs being lost and businesses collapsing".

He has called on the Finance Minister to outline the support that will be provided to businesses, either if they are forced to shut or as a result of reduced footfall.

Mr Roberts continued: "We also need clarification as to where exactly the increased transmission rates are originating from.

"Is it households or business?

"This information is vital.

"Throwing our economy off a cliff will not help us to deal with Covid-19 and may well make a bad situation even worse."

The owner of the Secret Day Spa in east Belfast has warned her business, which employs 15 people, is unlikely to survive a further lockdown.

"During the last lockdown, we had to borrow £50,000 and I'm not sure whether I would be able to do that again, or if we would want to get ourselves into financial difficulties," said Lynsey Bennett.

"We had to make so many changes to make the business safe before we could reopen but customers are still worried.

"There is so much uncertainty, if we knew a lockdown was coming, we could plan around it, open up longer hours before and after, but everything is being decided at the last minute."

Meanwhile, Helen McMahon, who set up Goody Training Solutions in 2016, said she is extremely worried at the prospect of further restrictions and the possibility of a lengthy lockdown.

"I'm self-employed and the first lockdown was difficult for me because I deliver training in the workplace so I had no work at all," she explained.

"October was looking fairly busy, although I have already had people cancelling courses because of the rising cases.

"The thought of another lockdown is very alarming for me because I know my business will not survive, it was hard enough getting through the first lockdown."