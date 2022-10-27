New Derry-Dublin bus service announced after Aircoach acquires rival firm Airporter

Coach operator Aircoach has announced a new daily Derry to Dublin route after acquiring north west firm Airporter.

It’s understood the deal includes the Airporter base at the Springtown Industrial Estate in the city, and the transfer of all Airporter drivers and operational staff to Aircoach.

Airporter, which was owned and run by Jennifer and Niall McKeever, operates bus services which connect Derry with Belfast's two airports.

Aircoach runs a similar but larger business with its operations focused on Dublin Airport.

The all-Ireland service will travel from the north west to Dublin city centre via Belfast International and Dublin Airport.

The route will run seven days a week, beginning at 1.15am daily and will stop at Foyleside Coach Park, Drumahoe Park and Ride, Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Centre, Dublin Airport and O’Connell Street.

The new service is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach said: "This new route is a major addition for those in the North West as it will enhance connectivity for thousands more tourists and visitors throughout the year.

“The progress on the completion of the A6 is improving travel time and increasing the viability of this route like never before.

"Aircoach is fully committed to ensuring that the North West is connected to major travel and economic hubs to improve the attractiveness of the region as a place in which to invest.”

Airporter celebrated 25 years in business in 2021, having carried over two million passengers since 1996, connecting families, friends, visitors and adventure seekers to and from their destinations.

According to its website, Airporter has the largest and youngest fleet of 16 seater Executive styled mini coaches in Ireland.

It was a proud family business with headquarters in the Springtown Industrial Estate in Derry.

Airporter is an award winning company, recognized for customer service, innovation, industry excellence and corporate social responsibility.

Like many businesses, particularly those dependent on aviation, it had experienced difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pre-pandemic, it carried 150,000 passengers every year and the business was recovering once Covid restrictions were lifted.