New Dobbies Garden Centre to employ 150 at Antrim town outlet

Dobbies at The Junction will sell more than household plants

UK garden centre retailer Dobbies is to open its second store in Northern Ireland at The Junction in Antrim with the creation of 150 jobs.

It’s a £10m investment in a 110,000 sq ft unit, which will make The Junction store one of the biggest in the Dobbies’ estate.

The retailer, which was owned by Tesco until 2016 and is now run by private equity firms Midlothian Capital Partners and Hattington Capital, has one other store here in Lisburn.

The chain was established in 1865 and today has 73 stores UK-wide.

In 2019 it acquired 37 stores. It also has four smaller formatted stores that retail under the “Little Dobbies’ name.

Its new shop at the Junction will sell plants and gardening products, books, toys and gifts as well as seasonal items.

It will also feature a food hall and restaurant, and a pet department, home and cookshop.

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive at Dobbies, said: “Our Lisburn store is one of our most popular and we want to build on this success with a complementary store in Antrim.

“The Junction Retail and Leisure Park is a fantastic location and this development reinforces our ongoing ambition for growth.

“The Junction has a strong retail offer and we are very much looking forward to working with them, contributing to a must-visit leisure and shopping destination.”

The Junction, along with the Boulevard Retail Park in Co Down, are owned by Lotus Property and Tristan Capital Partners.

Lotus managing director Alastair Coulson said: “This is a real boost not just for The Junction, but for Antrim and Northern Ireland as well, bringing significant investment and jobs to the area.

“The last year has proven to be a very difficult trading environment for many retailers.

"But this decision by a growing company likes Dobbies is a massive vote of confidence in The Junction as a retail destination.

“Dobbies proposal to open one of their largest stores anywhere in the UK complements brilliantly our existing portfolio at the retail park and our long-term vision to transform The Junction into one of the largest retail and leisure destinations in Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to working with the company in the coming months to deliver this exciting project.” A public consultation on the plans will start in the coming weeks.

Garden centres reopened in April after nearly four months to long queues, despite Brexit-related supply issues resulting in limited stock of some products.