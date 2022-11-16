New era of austerity ‘deeply worrying’ for Northern Ireland

A £33bn squeeze on public spending in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement will hit Northern Ireland particularly hard, it's been claimed.

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Chancellor vow to help the poor and older people, including with inflation-linked increases to pensions and benefits, there will be £33bn in spending cuts and £22bn in tax rises to balance the books.

The Chancellor has said there will be an “eye-watering squeeze” on unprotected departmental budgets, leading to cuts in the police, schools and local government.

Northern Ireland is already facing a £650m black hole in its public finances, exacerbated by the lack of an Executive.

Ann Watts, the director of think tank Pivotal, said the squeeze in public spending “will hit particularly hard in Northern Ireland”.

“Here we know budgets are already under huge pressure across health, education and other public services as pay and energy costs increase,” she said.

"While a restored Executive wouldn’t make these problems go away, it would mean at least that NI had locally elected politicians making decisions about spending here and providing leadership and accountability.”

Maeve Monaghan, chief executive of the Now Group

A previous era of austerity in the 2010s led to public sector cuts in the UK. However, according to economist Paul MacFlynn, cuts to public expenditure were not as severe in Northern Ireland.

Steve Aiken MLA, the Ulster Unionist finance spokesman, said: “Now is the wrong time to be putting too much austerity into the economy.

"The effects would be felt by the most vulnerable, who wouldn’t be able to deal with the likely impact. Introducing austerity would work against the economy and the people of the UK.

"The impact of higher energy costs isn’t going to dissipate any time soon, along with rising costs like food. I would think they need to look to the longer term rather than the shorter term.

"When it comes to austerity, I would say to the Government, ‘Don't do this to any part of the UK, never mind just Northern Ireland’.”

Mr MacFlynn, senior economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri) think tank said there was no real capacity for major cuts in expenditure without disrupting public services.

"If they (the Government) see it through on their commitment to uprate benefits and pensions in line with inflation, it’s very hard to see where they have scope to make up ground on the public expenditure side of the equation.”

But he added: “Yes, the mini budget was calamitous, but there is also a danger that we over-correct for that and end up back in the soup before too long.

“For Northern Ireland I think we’re in a very tight spot. The £650m overspend can be largely attributed to cost pressures that were inevitable.

"Some of that is a hangover from the pandemic, but much of it relates to cost pressures that have arisen since, particularly with regard to energy.

"So if we are looking at a tighter departmental spend over the next few years, we will simply be adding to our existing set of problems.

“Even before the pandemic, public spending in real terms still had not recovered from the austerity years. The idea that we could be back in that space again would be deeply worrying.”

The social enterprise Now Group is part of the ‘third sector’ and receives public funding to deliver services such as training for people with disabilities.

Chief executive Maeve Monaghan said: “We fully understand that difficult decisions need to be made in the upcoming Budget to balance the books,

"However, this is not the time to be heaping on misery. There are huge concerns in the third sector in Northern Ireland whose needs will be relegated once again to a footnote in this budget.”