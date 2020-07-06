New flexible workspace opens Belfast show office for viewings

A new flexible workspace in Belfast has revealed its show office is now open with distanced and digital viewings available.

Urban HQ at the city centre's Eagle Star House will have space for more than 500 desks over eight floors when it opens in September.

The building at Upper Queen Street has eight kitchens, and 35 self-contained washroom facilities so that members can space out fully. Managing director Jamie McCoubrey said: "Urban HQ presents a unique opportunity for flexible working within Belfast, providing its members with a sleek, modern workspace, city centre location and unrivalled connectivity.

"The offering at Urban HQ is best in class and will elevate Belfast's flexible workspace offering to that found in New York or London."

He said the opening date had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown but added: "This has allowed us to adapt our offering to cater to the current guidance allowing employers to protect their people and enable the appropriate distancing.

"Having invested heavily in technology such as advanced thermal cameras installed at the entrance and air handling units that ensure 100% filtered fresh air to every office we are confident Urban HQ will be one of the safest workspaces in Belfast."

And he said he believed the changes ushered in by Covid-19 would make flexible space more attractive. "The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will be a catalyst for many businesses to make fundamental changes to how they operate and we expect this to signal further demand for such space."