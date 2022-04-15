New foundation launched to celebrate legacy of First Derivatives founder Brian Conlon

From left, Julie Conlon, wife of the late Brian Conlon, his brother Ciaran Conlon, and sister, Kathy Kearns

The legacy of late First Derivatives founder and chief executive Brian Conlon, including his love of amateur sport, is to be celebrated by a new foundation.

His wife Julie said the foundation would also remind their young children of the huge contribution made by their father, who died at the age of 53.

The Brian Conlon Foundation has said it will build on Mr Conlon’s passions of education and amateur sport, as well as supporting causes in his hometown of Newry and charities close to his heart.

Brian had been a promising Down GAA player but had to give up the sport after suffering a knee injury. According to his brother Ciaran, Brian “often said he would have swapped all his success at FD for an All Ireland with Down in the 90s”.

Mr Conlon died in July 2019, a few months after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

He built up software and consulting firm First Derivatives into a plc with more than 2,000 staff, valued at £1bn. It is still based in his home town of Newry and is now known as FD Technologies.

The foundation will be overseen by trustees Julie, Ciaran and Brian’s sister Kathy Kearns.

Ciaran said: “We are proud to launch the Brian Conlon Foundation, to acknowledge and celebrate the life and incredible impact that Brian had on the worlds of business, education, sport and his local community.

“He may have been known as a giant in business with the success and growth of First Derivatives (FD), but he also loved sport and especially Down GAA.

"Brian was a talented footballer and a cornerstone of the Down team in the late 1980s, before a serious injury cut his career short...

“Brian excelled at many sports and understood the need to support them at grassroots level. This is why sport forms a key pillar within our foundation, to support individuals via scholarships and provide funding for amateur sporting organisations.”

Ciaran said his brother had never succumbed to the temptation to move the headquarters of First Derivatives outside Newry.

It now has 15 offices around the world, after Brian established the business from the spare room of his mother’s house, back in 1996. He used a credit union loan of £5,000 to start the business.

Ciaran said: “He was immensely proud that from our offices on Canal Street, we were supporting trading systems for major financial institutions from Tokyo to New York, to Sydney. He put Newry on the global map.

“He never forgot his roots. Brian was Newry through and through, and therefore his hometown lies in the heart of this foundation.

"We feel it is a fitting tribute to Brian, who cared deeply and was committed to supporting the place he called home to try to give something back to that community.”

The foundation will also support work by Queen’s University in the early detection of oesophageal cancer.

Brian and Julie’s children were just six and four when their father died. Julie said the foundation would remind them of their father’s contribution to the world.

“We remember Brian as a loving, caring and supportive husband and father, but our children never got the opportunity to witness how many lives he touched outside our family home.

"We want them to always know the kind of person their dad was.

"He had a brilliant innovative mind, generous spirit and ability to solve problems and make a tangible difference.

"Hopefully, through the work of this foundation we can involve the children in creating a living, lasting legacy. Something that would make Brian proud.”

The foundation will donate either directly to its causes or via its partners, Community Foundation (NI) and Queen’s University, Belfast.