New hub: Irish software company Glantus opening Newry base creating up to 15 jobs

Dublin-based Financial software company Glantus has set up a sales and marketing hub in Newry creating up to 15 jobs paying an average of £30,000.

The company, which provides enterprise software solutions to finance departments and shared services organisations, was supported by economic development agency Invest NI. It has offered £75,000 towards the new posts, three of which are already in place.

Glantus will initially be based at a co-working space in Newry, with employees also working from home during current Covid-19 restrictions.

The city is a well-established centre for financial software and consulting as the home of global firm First Derivatives plc.

Glantus founder and chief executive Maurice Healy said: "Many businesses are looking for solutions to help them become more data-driven. The coronavirus pandemic is now forcing even more businesses to digitise and automate processes and we see real potential to grow our business as a result."

Derek Andrews, head of international investment at Invest NI, said: "Glantus has recognised the potential to grow its business as more and more businesses accelerate digital transformation.

"The new team in Newry will provide the resources needed to allow Glantus to capitalise on this opportunity and respond to the increasing needs of businesses to work remotely in a more agile and efficient manner... the roles to be created range in experience from graduate level to more senior. There are roles in sales, customer care, marketing, and technology."

When filled, the roles would contribute £450,000 in salaries, he added - an average of £30,000.