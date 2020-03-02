New initiative to showcase Northern Ireland successes

Northern Ireland's first Manufacturing Month will be celebrated in March.

The programme is run by Manufacturing NI in partnership with Ulster Business and will include events, talks, workplace tours and a leadership summit.

Manufacturing NI chief executive Stephen Kelly said the event aimed to "amplify the good news stories" of the sector here.

"We are keen to highlight new products, new initiatives, successful processes and practices, and everything else that makes our local manufacturing sector the world leader it is," he said.