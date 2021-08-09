New Irish artificial technology company targeting hospital waiting lists ‘could create up to 20 new jobs’ 

A new company aiming to help cut hospital waiting lists using artificial intelligence software could create up to 20 new jobs here, its boss has said.

Co Tyrone woman Naomh McElhatton is now heading up university spin-out Stimul.ai.

It has designed a tool which can model and work out how to streamline and minimise hospital waiting lists — which continue to worsen here.

She said the company is seeking initial seed funding of around £500,000, and wants to hire between 15-20 staff across a range of areas.

The business will have bases in Belfast and Cork.

Stimul.ai has been founded by Ms McElhatton, formerly a director at recruitment giant Staffline, and Professor Barry O’Sullivan of University College Cork, who is now chief artificial intelligence officer.

“It is a unique proposition,” Ms McElhatton told the Ulster Business Podcast with Calibro.

“Barry and his team have worked on this for 10 years. It was designed as a piece of research for the (health service) to identify why bottlenecks arise in health in the first place.

“They have been able to design a model which almost predicts the future, based on historic data.

“Using artificial intelligence, with machine learning built-in, it gives hospital departments a number of scenarios to enable them to make evidence-based decisions on how they can strategically plan their clinics.”

Stormont ministers heard last month that Northern Ireland’s hospital waiting lists, which are already the worst in the UK, will double in the next five years without urgent investment and reform.

There are currently more than 335,000 waiting on a first consultant-led appointment in Northern Ireland, with more than half of those people waiting longer than a year

“At the moment, demand and capacity modelling is as old as time,” Ms McElhatton said. “You have core planning where you have a number of people who all need the same operation and that is just a process, not a waiting list.

“Where it gets exciting and where we play to our strengths is in the high complexity scenario where you have multiple patient types… where you have that mix of patient categories is where Stimul.ai really can help.

“At the highest level it allows the performance directors and service managers to really have that intel to make those decisions effectively.

“A lot of the time, hospital departments don’t actually know the information in and around why their waiting lists are growing.

"Understanding the data is fundamental to diminishing waiting lists, but also, having realistic expectations and defining what a waiting list is is also something which could be considered.

“We are probably going to take on about 15-20 people next year. That will be around product development, customer success and support.

“Once we get this market it will have a bit of a domino effect, where they can sign up themselves, taking the pain away from clinicians… streamlining the process as seamlessly as possible without giving them any extra work.”

She said “we know that this works and we know that this can help”.

You can listen to the podcast at www.ulsterbusiness.com/interview