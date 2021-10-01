New Law Society facilities ‘could enhance access to justice’

From left: Rowan White, president of the Law Society; Justice Minister Naomi Long; The Honourable Dame Siobhan Keegan, Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland; and David Lavery, chief executive of Law Society of Northern Ireland

A new meeting space for hire at Law Society House in Belfast has been opened by Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA.

It’s a major development by the Law Society in support of its members and the use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Its facilities can be configured to accommodate meetings, mediations, seminars and negotiations.

Law Society president Rowan White said: “As the Law Society approaches its centenary next year, the new meeting space at Law Society House reflects our commitment to investing in the future by providing state of the art facilities to support the legal profession.”

The Justice Minister said the space would provide welcome capacity for mediations which she said can enhance access to justice.

“I have prioritised action on ADR in plans being taken forward for the modernisation of the civil justice system, with the aim of making the system more accessible as well as fairer, more proportionate and more responsive.

“I recognise enhancing the use of ADR can go a long way to achieving those objectives and I am delighted to see the continued steps being taken by the Law Society to further support its use.”