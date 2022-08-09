New Lidl store in Coleraine creating new jobs

Artist’s impression of the new Lidl store in Coleraine

Discount supermarket Lidl has said it's creating nearly 20 jobs as it embarks on plans to replace its existing store in Coleraine with a new unit.

The retailer has lodged a planning application with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to relocate and replace its existing store in the Riverside retail and leisure complex.

Lidl described the project a “multi-million pound investment” which will require 200 construction workers. The new supermarket itself will need 18 new workers, in addition to the existing workforce of 22 at the old store.

It will also add improved parking, electric charging points and new landscaping.

Chris Speers, Lidl NI regional property director, said: “We are delighted to be investing further in Coleraine and in the wider region as part of our continued growth and expansion.

Last month, Lidl Northern Ireland opened a new, enlarged store at Shore Road in north Belfast. It now has 41 stores here.