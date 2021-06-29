New Lidl supermarket to open at Carryduff under £10m regeneration plan

A new Lidl supermarket is to be built at Carryduff Shopping Centre under plans submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council by the retailer.

The new store will create 35 jobs, with a redeveloped 200-space car park included in the design.

The move by Lidl comes as part of an overall £10million regeneration of the Carryduff Shopping Centre, with plans for a further 100 jobs across other retailers and 250 jobs during the construction and development phase.

The plans for the supermarket indicate a 1,420 sq metre Lidl store and 1,730 sq metres set aside for other new retail units.

Lidl Northern Ireland confirmed the site’s century-old, iconic Belfast & District Water Commissioners red gate will be retained in homage to the centre’s history.

The retailer acquired the Carryduff Shopping Centre site in August 2020 with the formal application and consultation taking place in February this year.

It is planning to open early next year.

Chris Speers from Lidl said: “We’re pleased to progress plans for the rejuvenation and redevelopment of Carryduff Shopping Centre following a very positive consultation with the local community.

“Carryduff is a thriving and vibrant area and it is clear that residents want to see the centre transformed into a contemporary space that will attract further investment and footfall.

“Our ambitious plans to complement the site with additional retail and leisure units represent an investment of more than £10 million into the area and the support of more than 300 jobs.

“We’re proud to be part of the centre’s significant regeneration and bring a new future of growth to the locality whilst honouring the site’s historical connections to the community.”